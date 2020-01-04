NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/20)

Jonesboro guard Keylyn McBride drives during a January 3rd matchup with Parkview. (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | January 3, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 11:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first Friday of high school basketball in 2020 was headlined by the Natural State Hoopfest.

The host Jonesboro Hurricane held off a Parkview 4th quarter rally to win 68-64. Blytheville showed they can hold their own with anybody in the state. The Chickasaws fell to North Little Rock 80-78 in overtime. The Jonesboro girls led early but fell to Bentonville in the opening game of the Hoopfest.

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/20)

Jonesboro 68, Parkview 64 (Boys - Natural State Hoopfest)

North Little Rock 80, Blytheville 78 (OT - Natural State Hoopfest)

Bentonville 63, Jonesboro 52 (Girls - Natural State Hoopfest)

Ridgefield Christian 69, Hillcrest 54 (Boys)

Conway 61, Marion 51 (Girls)

Walnut Ridge 54, Trumann 51 (Girls - Bailey Augustine: 35 pts, 14 reb)

Tuckerman 70, Palestine-Wheatley 39 (Boys)

Tuckerman 71, Palestine-Wheatley 27 (Girls)

Earle 78, McCrory 48 (Boys)

Earle 100, McCrory 20 (Girls)

Izard County 87, Mt. Vernon-Enola 60 (Boys)

Cave City 56, Cedar Ridge 36 (Boys)

Wynne 46, Harrisburg 20 (Boys)

Newport 76, Riverview 68 (Boys)

Salem 51, Sloan-Hendrix 27 (Boys)

