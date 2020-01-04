JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first Friday of high school basketball in 2020 was headlined by the Natural State Hoopfest.
The host Jonesboro Hurricane held off a Parkview 4th quarter rally to win 68-64. Blytheville showed they can hold their own with anybody in the state. The Chickasaws fell to North Little Rock 80-78 in overtime. The Jonesboro girls led early but fell to Bentonville in the opening game of the Hoopfest.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/3/20)
Jonesboro 68, Parkview 64 (Boys - Natural State Hoopfest)
North Little Rock 80, Blytheville 78 (OT - Natural State Hoopfest)
Bentonville 63, Jonesboro 52 (Girls - Natural State Hoopfest)
Ridgefield Christian 69, Hillcrest 54 (Boys)
Conway 61, Marion 51 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 54, Trumann 51 (Girls - Bailey Augustine: 35 pts, 14 reb)
Tuckerman 70, Palestine-Wheatley 39 (Boys)
Tuckerman 71, Palestine-Wheatley 27 (Girls)
Earle 78, McCrory 48 (Boys)
Earle 100, McCrory 20 (Girls)
Izard County 87, Mt. Vernon-Enola 60 (Boys)
Cave City 56, Cedar Ridge 36 (Boys)
Wynne 46, Harrisburg 20 (Boys)
Newport 76, Riverview 68 (Boys)
Salem 51, Sloan-Hendrix 27 (Boys)
