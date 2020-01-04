Tuckerman residents have concerns about railroad crossing

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jackson County, a railroad track has become a nuisance in the small town of Tuckerman.
So much so, that even the mayor is speaking out.
The Union Pacific railroad track runs through town, crossing over Highway 37. A road that was recently upgraded by the highway department to an 80,000-pound road, allowing larger trucks to cross.
“It’s going to be a constant problem for us. We’re going to have a lot of problems, someone could get hurt or we could have a car destroyed,” Tuckerman Mayor Rick Womack said.
The railroad has multiple holes in it, allowing cars to get stuck on the tracks. Tuckerman residents have to take their time crossing.
If not, that big hole causes some big problems.
“Yesterday morning, about 7 a.m., one of my policemen got a call that a lady was hung up on the tracks,” Womack said.
That lady was Savana Reynolds.
Reynolds posted online telling the town to avoid the tracks. “If not, the train will win.”
“If the train would have been coming, where would we have been,” Womack said.
Womack says the railroad has been a problem since spring 2019.
And on Thursday, Union Pacific came out to add pre-mix to the holes.
We reached out to Union Pacific with the city’s concerns and the company responded saying:
“Regarding the HW 37 road crossing in Tuckerman, that crossing is scheduled to be rehabbed in early 2020."
There was no completion date for the project. However, according to the mayor, gravel has been sitting there for months now, leaving residents to find alternate routes.
“We go another block, either north or south, a block just to get to the post office,” community member Terry Watson said.
And while that will help with some of the problems, the mayor says he will not stop calling to get it resolved.
“It’s very important if you consider a life,” Womack said.
Womack says although Union Pacific responded, saying they will be working on it early this year, he says he will believe it when he sees it.
