Arkansas beats Texas A&M in SEC opener, Razorbacks improve to 12-1

Texas A&M (6-6), the worst field-goal and 3-point shooting team in the SEC entering the contest, had offensive issues all game. Despite shooting 47 percent from the floor, the Aggies made just 31 percent (5 of 16) of their 3-pointers and got most of their buckets on the inside. Arkansas countered with 17 points off A&M turnovers and shot 10 of 29 from beyond the arc.