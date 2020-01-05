Family and friends gather to remember Tiquan Wilson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday, family and friends gathered to remember the life of Tiquan Wilson.
Wilson was shot at the Haven Hotel on January 1st and his loved ones held a candlelight vigil in his honor.
“He was my baby, that big boy was my baby,” Wilson’s mother, Lenita Mays said.
Family and friends of Tiquan Wilson gathered in the parking lot of the Haven Hotel.
Tiquan’s mother addressed the crowd expressing her love for her son, who she called her solider, her Bubba.
“That was my bubbalicious, my baby. From 8 pounds, 1 ounce,” Mays said.
In the time of morning her child, she had another message to share to everyone.
“Stop the violence. We are all brothers and sisters. Why are we killing each other, what point do we have to prove? Two people are losing. Friends are losing. Families are losing," Mays said.
And now even her grandchild is suffering from loss. Tiquan leaves behind a son.
Even with losing a part of her, she wants everyone to know they can find a way out.
“Y’all can be somebody, you are somebody. All y’all are somebody. You don’t have to settle to be like this. You don’t have to go out this way,” Mays said.
