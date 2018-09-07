A Few Showers Late Monday

We made it to the 60s Sunday despite starting the day in the 20s and 30s. We’ll drop to near freezing again tonight under clear skies. We’ll be slightly cooler on Monday but still sunny. A few showers could pop up before quickly moving across the Mississippi River after sunset. We’re still watching the next big impact to Region 8 on Thursday through Saturday. A potentially strong system will bring heavy rain with most seeing 2-4 inches. There’s potential for some to see up to 6 inches in isolated spots. Severe weather will also be possible with this system mainly south of Region 8, but we’ll have to watch for a few strong storms Friday night.