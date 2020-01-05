Four score in double figures but Arkansas State men fall to Texas State

”Hats off to Texas State – they’re a good team, like I believe every team in the Sun Belt is,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “I thought my team gave excellent effort. I thought it was a good college basketball game. I thought we got down – they made some shots in the first half and we didn’t.“ This is the second game in a row we have had so many open layups and they just didn’t fall, but they made them and we didn’t and that’s why the score was what it was at halftime. In the second half, we buckled down defensively and held them to 26 percent shooting. We also forced 16 turnovers and got seven steals, so we did some good things, but they just weren’t enough to win the game. We just have to find ourselves and get back to the way we’ve been playing consistently for two halves.”