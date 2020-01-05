Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chandler Stephenson scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from an early three-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4. Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. Alex Pietrangelo, Jaden Schwartz, Oskar Sundqvist and David Perron scored for the Blues. Jake Allen made 28 saves. Pacific Division-leading Vegas is 15-6-3 since Nov. 17 and leads the NHL with 33 points in that span.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 23 points to lead No. 21 Penn State to its fifth straight win, 89-86 over No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra. Luka Garza scored 34 points for the Hawkeyes. Penn State turned the Philly trip into a home game and chants of “We Are!” echoed throughout Philly's most famous basketball haven. Penn State is trying to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in coach Pat Chambers' nine seasons.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools. Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. The Tigers shot 36% and were outrebounded 36-31.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson poured in a career-high 29 points to propel No. 24 Wichita State past Ole Miss. Stevenson scored 19 points in the first half, giving the Shockers a 39-24 halftime lead. Jamarius Burton scored 16 points, and Grant Sherfield added 10. Khadim Sy and Devontae Shuler each scored 12 points for Ole Miss.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin shrugged off an injured ankle and scored all 20 of his points in the second half to lead No. 11 Butler past Creighton 71-57. Sean McDermott added 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Butler has won five straight. Marcus Zegarowski finished with 15 points for Creighton. The Bluejays had won eight in a row. Butler took control with a 14-3 run midway through the first half and never trailed again. Baldwin helped close it out late. The Bulldogs held Creighton to its second-lowest scoring total of the season.
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Loyola Chicago beat Missouri State 62-58. Marquise Kennedy made a pair of free throws with 4:20 remaining to give the Ramblers a 48-47 advantage and they led the rest of the way. Ford Cooper Jr.'s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 57-54, but Tate Hall made 3 of 4 from the foul line and Kennedy made a pair in a 14-second span to preserve the win. Gaige Prim led Missouri State with 14 points, Isiaih Mosley added 12 and Keandre Cook 10.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — R.J. Nembhard scored the first four points of overtime after forcing the extra period with a 3-pointer from near the center court logo, lifting TCU to an 81-79 win over Iowa State in a Big 12 opener. Nembhard scored a career-high 31 points. The tying shot in regulation came with 1.7 seconds left after he missed a free throw that would have tied the score with 10 seconds to go. Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double for Iowa State with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kate Cain scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead Nebraska to a 72-58 victory over the No. 24 Minnesota women. Hannah Whitish made 5 of 8 from the arc and Sam Haiby 3 of 5 as the Cornhuskers went 10 of 19 on 3-pointers for 53 percent. Taiye Bello scored 16 points for the Gophers, who have lost two straight after an 11-game win streak.