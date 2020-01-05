2020 Kell Classic Central

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The 34th Kell Classic tipped off January 4th in Swifton.
We’ll update this page with boys and girls highlights, scores, and more.
34th Kell Classic
Saturday, January 4th
Riverside 59, Cross County 21 (Girls)
Valley View 69, EPC 17 (Girls)
Rector 63, Harrisburg 34 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 60, Riverview 56 (Boys)
Pangburn 80, Hoxie 67 (Boys)
Rivercrest 77, Cross County 71 (Boys)
Marmaduke 45, Salem 43 (Boys)
Tuckerman 67, Cedar Ridge 38 (Girls)
Trumann 63, Izard County 28 (Girls)
Marmaduke 72, Riverview 25 (Girls)
Pangburn 56, Westside 42 (Girls)
Pocahontas 65, Salem 36 (Girls)
Monday, January 6th
4:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Rector (Boys)
5:20pm: Viola vs. Rivercrest (Girls)
6:40pm: Viola vs. Pangburn (Boys)
8:00pm: Trumann vs. Marmaduke (Boys Quarterfinal)
Wednesday, January 8th
4:00pm: Riverside vs. Trumann (Girls Quarterfinal)
5:20pm: Marmaduke vs. Pocahontas (Girls Quarterfinal)
6:40pm: Viola/Rivercrest winner vs. Pangburn (Girls Quarterfinal)
8:00pm: Valley View vs. Tuckerman (Girls Quarterfinal)
Thursday, January 9th
5:00pm: Trumann/Marmaduke winner vs. Rivercrest/Rector winner (Boys Semifinal)
6:20pm: Marmaduke/Pocahontas winner vs. Riverside/Trumann winner (Girls Semifinal)
7:40pm: Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge (Boys Quarterfinal)
Friday, January 10th
6:00pm: Girls Semifinal
7:20pm: Tuckerman/Cedar Ridge winner vs. Viola/Pangburn winner (Boys Semifinal)
Saturday, January 11th
6:00pm: Girls Championship
7:30pm: Boys Championship
