Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

Rural Kansas struggles to attract psychiatrists
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Psychiatrists are so hard to come by in some rural parts of Kansas that out-of-state doctors now commonly treat patients through video conference. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas is seeing an increase in patients seeking mental health treatment and the state can’t find enough doctors, nurses and therapists to treat them. One measure from the federal government suggests only nine Kansas counties have enough psychiatrists, and they’re mostly in or near populated areas. The stte passed a law in 2017 adding psychiatry to the medical student loan program, but it's too early to tell how well it’s working.
Azubuike leads No. 3 KU to 60-53 win over No. 16 W Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in their Big 12 opener Saturday. Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points and 17 rebounds for West Virginia, though almost all his production came during a big first half. Fellow freshman Miles McBride added 13 points, most of that coming as the Mountaineers tried to close the gap in the final minutes of their eighth consecutive loss in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another has been seriously injured in a crash just west of Topeka in Shawnee County. The Capital-Journal reports that the single-vehicle crash happened Friday night on eastbound Interstate 70, when a vehicle drove into the median, went airborne and hit a creek embankment and a bridge pillar. A passenger, 29-year-old Carlos Colon-Medina of Topeka, was killed. The 23-year-old driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Kansas official sells trophy deer antlers in closed auction
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have sold a set of trophy antlers from an illegally shot buck for $16,001 in a closed auction. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 14-point rack had prompted legislation and years of wrangling before Thursday's sale. A poacher shot the buck in a rural area south of Topeka in 2011 and fled with its head. After state wildlife officials seized the antlers the next year, a man whose family owned the land where the buck was shot claimed rights to the rack. He prevailed in the auction, where he and Bass Pro Shops were the only invited bidders.
Missouri man sues federal public defenders office
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man whose conviction was overturned after he spent more than two years in prison is suing the federal public defender's office. Thirty-year-old Aaron Winters says in his lawsuit that his public defender told him to plead guilty even though he was innocent. Winters was sentenced to 30 months in prison after his arrest in 2012 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. However, Winters later learned that he was not banned from having a gun because he had been sentenced to less than a year on an earlier conviction for possessing marijuana without a tax stamp. Federal prosecutors then recommended Winters conviction be overturned.
Humboldt water plant reopens after chemical spill scare
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (AP) — Residents of a southeast Kansas town are able to once again use the city water after a water plant that was shut down reopened. Humboldt officials urged residents on Thursday to conserve water because of a chemical spill in the Neosho River. State health officials gave the all-clear and residents were told they could go back to regular water use after 3 p.m. Friday. The chemicals were spilled during a fire at Mid-West Fertilizer in Iola.
Man admits shooting fake attack ad in Wichita mayor's race
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The lawyer for a man who shot a false attack ad against Brandon Whipple during the Wichita mayoral race says his client did not act alone. Whipple, who won the mayor's race, is suing unknown people and 21-year-old Matthew Colborn, a video producer who admits shooting an ad that falsely suggested that Whipple had been accused of sexual harassment at the Kansas Statehouse. In court filings on Tuesday, attorney Ross Hollander wrote that Colborn made the video at the direction of others, who are not identified in court records. It’s still unclear whose idea the video was and who financed it.
Gov. Kelly: Kansas psychiatric hospital unit needs changes
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says a troubled unit within a state hospital for the mentally ill is “not a therapeutic environment" and promised changes. The Wichita Eagle reports that Kelly discussed the latest problems at Osawatomie State Hospital on Thursday after federal inspectors again threatened to pull Medicare funding. Kelly says the 60-bed Adair Acute Care unit is “way too small to have 60 people with some serious mental health issues in that one place.” She says state officials are working on improvement plans to lower the number of patients in the unit and provide beds elsewhere.