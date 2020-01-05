Miss. prison escapee still on the run

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The search continues for Dillion Williams, one of two inmates that escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
The other inmate, David May was captured Sunday morning and is back in custody.
The two were discovered to be missing from Parchman around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday during an "emergency count."
The Mississippi Department of Corrections suspected the two were traveling in a 2011 Black GMC truck that was stolen near the prison.
Early Sunday morning, MDOC announced that May was found and the truck was recovered.
Dillion Williams is still on the run.
Both inmates were behind bars for aggravated assault.
May was serving a life sentence, and Williams was serving 40 years.
Williams was also convicted in Marshall County for residential burglary.
Court documents show he was responsible for a brutal attack on a 91-year-old woman near Holly Springs in 2010.
Their escape comes after a week of violence and unrest across Mississippi prisons.
Five inmates have been killed in state prisons since last Sunday, three of those occurring at Parchman.
All Mississippi state prisons remain on lockdown.
If you see Dillion Williams, you are asked to contact MDOC or your local law enforcement agency immediately.
