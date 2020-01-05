Natural State Hoopfest concludes Saturday at Jonesboro High

By Chris Hudgison | January 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated January 4 at 10:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Natural State Hoopfest was a two-day showcase featuring boys and girls state title contenders.

Host Jonesboro beat Parkview on Friday but fell to Little Rock Central on Saturday. Greene County Tech moved to 12-1 on the season with a Saturday victory over Drew Central.

Natural State Hoopfest (Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium)

Saturday, January 4th

Little Rock Central 54, Jonesboro 49 (Boys)

Greene County Tech 70, Drew Central 42 (Boys)

Bartlett (TN) 62, Osceola 39 (Boys)

Parkview 80, Nettleton 56 (Boys)

North Little Rock 59, Putnam City (OK) 51 (Boys)

Friday, January 3rd

Jonesboro 68, Parkview 64 (Boys)

North Little Rock 80, Blytheville 78 (Boys - OT)

Bentonville 63, Jonesboro 52 (Girls)

