NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys fire Jason Garrett as head coach

(KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways with Jason Garrett.
According to NFL.com, the Cowboys fired Garrett on Sunday ending his time as head coach of the team, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Garrett began his time with the Cowboys as a backup quarterback for seven of his eight NFL seasons from 1993-1999. He became a Dallas offensive coordinator under Wade Phillips in 2007. He was offensive coordinator until 2010, when he replaced Phillips as interim coach.
Garrett was 2-3 in playoffs during his time with the Cowboys.
The team has reportedly interviewed former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy for the head coaching position.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.