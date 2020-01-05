Williams, Ga. State visit Arkansas St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed just 70 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 42.3 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.