15-year-old charged in murder of Miss. woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A 15-year-old suspect is charged with murder and car theft in the strangulation death of a 59-year-old DeSoto County woman.
Investigators say the murder happened at just before midnight on Jan. 1 in the victim’s trailer home on Allen Road near the Tate County line.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco says the 59-year-old woman was strangled to death.
The 15-year-old suspect was caught in a rural area in the victim’s vehicle about 10 miles away at Getwell and Holly Springs.
Investigators say an officer stopped the teen for an unrelated offense at the intersection. The officer realized the teen should not have been in the victim’s vehicle.
Investigators say the 15-year-old confessed to the murder.
Officers went to the victim’s home and found her body.
Residents say word of the murder is spreading around the area but they didn’t really have any details. They also said they did not really know the victim but had seen her mowing her lawn.
Residents say they are shocked because they consider the area safe.
A motive for murder has not yet been revealed.
DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office.
Pounders expects to have confirmation of the cause of death in a couple of weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.