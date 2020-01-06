Analyst: Iranian-U.S. tensions may pump up gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices crept up one cent per gallon last week, but analysts warn tensions in the Middle East could drive them higher.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Natural State is $2.27.
The national average is $2.57/gallon.
While the national average has changed little in recent months, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says last week’s killing of an Iranian general could change things dramatically.
“There is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an effect on gas prices moving forward,” DeHaan said. “Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating.”
Until then, he does not expect to see gas prices jump very much. As of Monday, he predicted an increase of 5 to 10 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks.
“The real potential for fireworks at the pump will be contingent on retaliation, and whether that retaliation targets oil infrastructure,” DeHaan concluded.
According to the Associated Press, oil prices have risen 5% since the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
