Copeland, Illinois St. host Missouri St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Illinois State's Copeland has averaged 14.6 points while Keith Fisher III has put up 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Bears, Cook has averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 38.2 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.