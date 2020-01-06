Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Saint Louis held off Massachusetts 83-80 in overtime. French made 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Billikens (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) and added five assists and two blocks while picking up his fifth double-double of the season.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chante Stonewall scored 26 points, Lexi Held added 23 and Sonya Morris came up with a big steal in the closing seconds and No. 16 DePaul pulled out a 74-71 win over Creighton. Morris'steal came after Stonewall's tie-breaking free throw _ after she missed her first attempt _ with six seconds left. Following the turnover, Kelly Campbell made two free throws in the last second. Jaylyn Agnew, who scored 18 points for the Bluejays, made two free throws with 1:23 to play and after a DePaul miss Temi Carda, who scored 24, made two more to tie the game at 71 with 38 seconds left.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 24 points and dished eight assists in helping the No. 19 West Virginia women beat Kansas State 74-63 in a Big 12 opener. Gondrezick was 9-of-14 shooting, making half of her eight 3-point attempts. Tynice Martin added 18 points and Madisen Smith, with three makes from the arc, scoring 15. Peyton Williams, who has been averaging a double-double, had another with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. West Virginia had the lead for good midway through the first quarter and led 37-22 at halftime.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 24 points and Brice Calip added 18 to lead No. 21 Missouri State to an 81-68 victory over Valparaiso. Jasmine Franklin added 10 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Bears. Both teams had 24 field goals and the Crusaders made nine more 3-pointers but the difference came at the free-throw line where Missouri State made 28 of 36 to just 6 of 8 for Valparaiso. Grace Hales led the Crusaders with five 3-pointers and 17 points.