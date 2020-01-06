Homecoming for Marybeth Byrd brings in hundreds

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of fans from across Region 8 flooded the city of Blytheville to watch Marybeth Byrd perform Sunday.
She returned to Northeast Arkansas only two weeks ago after The Voice competition to sing in front of her most supportive fans.
A standing ovation welcomed her as she took The Ritz stage, with Region 8’s Destiny Quinn introducing her and her fellow Voice singers.
300 people packed the building as other singers joined in with Byrd, including Cory Jackson, Zoe Upkins, and Gracee Shriver.
Byrd says she’s happy to be back surrounded by family and friends.
“It’s been good to be back home with y’all, the ones that have loved and supported me the whole way,” Byrd said.
She says her experience so far has been a blast.
“I have gotten to meet so many amazing, incredible people, artists from around the world,” Byrd added. “It’s been so amazing. I want to tell y’all, thank you so much for all of your love and support. I couldn’t have done it without y’all. My heart is full for you guys.”
Her immediate plans include releasing new music. “Brown Eyed Boy” will be released at the end of January 2020.
“I love you guys,” she says. “Follow me and my journey. I won’t disappoint.”
