Razorback women respond back with 86-70 over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 20 Arkansas (13-2, 1-1) got back into the win column on Sunday afternoon, beating Auburn (6-7, 0-2), 86-70, in its SEC Road Opener. The Hogs were again deadly from beyond the arc, nailing 12 triples for the second straight game to open SEC play. However, the Razorbacks also held the advantage on the boards against Auburn, outrebounding the Tigers 36-35. The Hogs are 8-0 this season when they outrebound their opponent. Defensively, the Hogs held Auburn’s star forward Unique Thompson to just six points, snapping her 13-game double-double streak.