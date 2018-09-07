Significant Rain Event Later this Week

Lows will be near freezing over the next couple of mornings. Highs will make it to the low to mid-50s again on Tuesday under sunny skies. The sun continues on Wednesday with highs close to 60. Clouds increase overnight into Thursday with scattered showers increasing. Some could see up to around an inch by the end of Thursday. Heavy rain continues on Friday into Saturday morning with 2-4″ of rain expected for most by the time the system leaves late Saturday. There’s still potential some could see 4-6 inches of rain. While heavy rain is the biggest threat, we’ll have to watch for a few strong to severe storms late Friday through early Saturday morning. Better severe weather chances exist south of Region 8. Details will be fine-tuned over the coming days, keep checking back for more updates.