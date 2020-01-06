Unknown man wanted in connection with donation jar theft

Poplar Bluff Police are trying to identify the man in this photo in connection with the theft of a stolen donation jar. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | January 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST - Updated January 6 at 12:28 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The theft of a donation jar from a Poplar Bluff, Missouri business is under investigation.

In a Facebook post, Poplar Bluff Police showed a picture of an unknown man wanted in connection with the theft of the Hearts for Rescue donation jar.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Poplar Bluff Police officer Chris Ridens at 573-785-5776 or by email.

Hearts for Rescue is a nonprofit foster group in Poplar Bluff, which takes in homeless animals.

