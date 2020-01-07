A-State men rally back for win over Georgia State

The Red Wolves also increased their shooting percentage from 33.3 percent in the first half to 64.0 in the second, while finishing the game 34-of-42 at the free throw line as well. While A-State ended the outing with a .481 mark from the field in comparison to the Georgia State’s .516, it committed just nine turnovers and had five players post a double-digits point total for just the second time this season.