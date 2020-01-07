A/C unit thefts heat up in Jonesboro

Within the last week, Jonesboro police say thieves stole six a/c units valued at $18,000. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 7, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 8:23 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During the month of January, many of us are thinking about keeping warm, but air conditioning units appear to be a hot commodity these days among thieves.

In the past week, Jonesboro police report thieves stole six a/c units valued at $18,000.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the owner of NEA Hydraulics, 5921 E. Johnson, reported someone broke in and stole two industrial-sized outdoor units worth $5,500; and two industrial-sized indoor units valued at $4,000.

The thieves also damaged a door worth $300 to enter the store, according to the initial incident report.

The following day, the owner of a rental home on South McClure Street reported someone stole two Goodman air conditioning units valued at $8,500.

The theft, according to the report, happened sometime between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

If you have any information about either of these cases, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

