AMMC announces first baby born in 2020

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The first baby of the year at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center made her debut on Jan. 2.
The hospital announced that Archer Mae Paddock was born at 8:17 a.m. to Emily Stahl and Jacob Paddock.
Baby Archer weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces after she was delivered by Dr. Charles Cesare.
She received a basket of diapers, wipes, and gifts from the AMMC Auxiliary, AMMC Wellness Center, First National Bank, Walmart, City Drug, Ashley Burk Photography, Paragould Daily Press, and MOR Media/Premiere Magazine.
Ballard’s Flowers and Alvin Taylor’s Flowers and Gifts provided the family with flowers and a ribbon.
