AMMC announces first baby born in 2020
Baby Archer Mae Paddock was the first baby born at AMMC in 2020.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 6, 2020 at 9:12 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 9:12 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The first baby of the year at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center made her debut on Jan. 2.

The hospital announced that Archer Mae Paddock was born at 8:17 a.m. to Emily Stahl and Jacob Paddock.

Baby Archer weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces after she was delivered by Dr. Charles Cesare.

She received a basket of diapers, wipes, and gifts from the AMMC Auxiliary, AMMC Wellness Center, First National Bank, Walmart, City Drug, Ashley Burk Photography, Paragould Daily Press, and MOR Media/Premiere Magazine.

Ballard’s Flowers and Alvin Taylor’s Flowers and Gifts provided the family with flowers and a ribbon.

