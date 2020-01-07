Batesville theater opens with new look and ownership

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Many headed out to the movies this weekend at the newly opened Oaks VIP Cinema.
The theater had a soft opening Friday with 6 box office movies. The venue has new luxury recliners and new auditorium screens.
Jill Crowl lives in the Batesville area and said her family visits the movies often and she’s happy they don’t have to travel much.
“It’s very convenient because it cuts almost an hour of drive to Searcy. Just the convenience of having it here is amazing. We’re excited,” Crowl said.
The owner, Matt Smith, said the theater is still a work in progress. But, for the theater to have no signage or a working number, Smith said he was satisfied with the turnout.
Jumanji was the top-selling movie over the weekend, selling out both on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Smiths’ company, “The Theater Group” owns other theaters in the state and was the first to sell adult beverages in those settings. As far as Batesville goes, they are not selling beer and wine at this moment.
“If the community of Batesville wants us to serve adult beverages that is something we could pursue,” Smith said.
Smith said to be ready because they are for sure showing Star Wars this Friday and there will be a grand opening.
