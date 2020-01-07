A Better Region 8: Putting down the phone in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It's January and that means our promise to eat healthy, exercise and whatever other new year's resolution we make begins.
According to the online company Strava, those resolutions will end this month too.
Researchers estimate your new year's resolutions last, on average, 12 days.
So, how about a resolution that you need to keep that doesn't require going to the gym or eating that salad?
You and I can make this a better world and feel good about it in the process.
Here's all you have to do: put down the phone.
Chances are you're watching TV right now with a phone in your hand.
Put it down and look up for a minute.
Social media fills our minds with so much misinformation and the perceived perfect lives of all our quote/unquote friends.
And then there are the internet trolls.
All of this online garbage doesn't do anything positive for us.
Studies have shown that swiping and scrolling is addictive.
So start small and go for a few hours or night without grabbing the phone.
Find something else to do.
You might discover you're married and have kids, and your kids might discover they have parents.
Who knows, by summer, you may be able to go an entire weekend without as much as checking in on your online friends.
Unplug, even for a few minutes.
It’ll make this a better you in 2020 and A Better Region 8.
