Blytheville mom charged in baby’s death

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville woman faces a manslaughter charge after investigators say they found her baby not breathing.
On Sept. 4, 2019, police were called to North Gosnell Street regarding a two-month-old child who was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found the child had no pulse and “bright red-colored blood coming out of its nose,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police reported hearing 35-year-old Lorina Turner say, “See, I told y’all he no good. Now my baby dead.”
An ambulance arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures but a few moments later told police to notify the coroner.
According to the court documents, when the coroner and detective processed the scene they found a deflated air mattress in the bedroom.
Turner reportedly said she and her two children had gone to bed around midnight, when she awoke at 7:30 a.m. she found the baby not breathing and blood coming from his nose.
“The mother was visibly hysterical but also was displaying behavior of being under the influence of intoxicants,” the court documents stated.
During a Mirandized interview the following day, Turner stated she and two others had been drinking the night before the incident.
She also told police the air mattress had to be aired up multiple times because of a hole.
Detectives found the mattress discarded in a dumpster and collected it for evidence.
She claimed the baby was on her chest when she woke up but was beside her before going to sleep. Turner said she “never heard the infant cry during the night.”
The infant’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.
According to the affidavit, an autopsy showed the cause of death as “sudden unexplained infant death from an unsafe sleep environment.”
On Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, Gosnell police arrested Turner. She’s being held without bond at the Mississippi County Detention.
In 2017, Turner was arrested on suspicion of third-degree child endangerment after police say she threw her baby across the room during an argument with the child’s father.
