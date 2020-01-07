City preps ahead of rain, clearing ditches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rain is to expect in Jonesboro beginning Thursday with anywhere from two to four inches of rain possible, so city departments are working together to prepare.
The city’s street department is focusing on the ditches and less on the streets. They want to ensure they are all clear of leaves and debris.
“Jonesboro, it doesn’t take a lot of rain to have some flooding issues in low lying areas,” city of Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said.
Neighborhoods around the city had their gutters cleared of garbage and leaves, but on Gamblin Drive, there are other issues.
Beavers have built dams blocking the flow of water. On the upper end of the ditch, the water is already on the brink of overflowing.
Neighbors fear the upcoming rain will cause flooding in the area.
The city knows about the problem areas and one neighbor said the city removed the dams two weeks ago.
Campbell says the city’s departments are working together, but they need everyone’s help.
“Residents of Jonesboro, love your city and do the same,” Campbell said. “It’s one thing, don’t think you’re calling in complaining, you’re making us aware of where problems are, and we appreciate that.”’
The city covers 82 square miles that have been broken down into 12 zones. Crews work these specific areas to help prevent issues.
Jonesboro Police Department and the street department teamed up this week to keep an eye out for any issues.\
If you see any rising water or anything blocking the flow of water, make a report by calling the street department at 870-932-0660.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.