Community donates thousands of books for local children

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A store’s collection box received thousands of books bought and donated by the community.
The Barnes and Noble book store at The Mall at Turtle Creek works with UAMS Family Medical Center in Jonesboro to give them books for children.
During the holiday shopping season, customers had the option to purchase books to donate to the program. In all, 2,700 books were given to UAMS.
"It really pushes their imagination and their development,” Dr. Stephen Foster says. “It really opens children up to different things children can do in life. It’s not just what they’re seeing directly.”
The collaboration has been going on for years. Dr. Foster says the books remain in the community and he knows they’re making a difference.
“Literacy is one of the greatest predictors of success, especially in children,” he says. “The sooner you start reading and the more you read, the better off you’ll adapt your skills later in life.”
Just before the children receive this season’s donations, a sticker will be placed on the back of every book saying they were donated from the community through Barnes and Noble and UAMS Northeast in Jonesboro.
