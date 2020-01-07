Escaped Miss. inmate arrested in Fayette County, Tenn. according to US Marshals

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate who escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary on Saturday has been captured in Tennessee.
Late this afternoon U.S. Marshals tell us Dillion Williams was found hiding in a wooded area in Rossville. He was one of two inmates who escaped, both now back behind bars.
Mississippi Department of Corrections says more details about Williams’ capture are to come. But the U.S. Marshals tells us Williams’ surrender to authorities was peaceful.
More than 100 miles from where he was last seen, Williams was found. Williams and David May broke out during an emergency headcount overnight Saturday in Parchman.
May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault.
Their escape came during a week of violence, much of it gang-related, in Mississippi prisons.
In total five inmates have died in the custody of Mississippi Department of corrections, including three from Parchman.
“If they didn’t have their cellphones, their contraband cellphones, we would not know what’s really going on in there,” said Carol Leonard, head of the Prison Reform Movement.
Carol Leonard started Prison Reform Movement in 2003, a grassroots organization advocating for change in prisons across the country.
She began looking into issues at Parchman last April, before the week of violence.
“This is a huge fail on how this entire incident was handled not only with MDOC, but with the Mississippi government,” said Leonard.
Of the three prisons which saw violence last week, Leonard calls Parchman the most dangerous with inhuman living conditions.
“One of the worst, excuse me. But the pictures and videos that have been sent to me are beyond reprehensible,” said Leonard. “I don’t care what anyone has done. No one deserves to live like that.”
In a statement from MDOC a spokesperson says all the needs of the inmates are being met.
Monday, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tweeted this photo with the MDOC commissioner talking about the weekend process to “restore order and control at the prison at Parchman.”
Mississippi Emergency Management tweeted this afternoon it is ready to support the governor and MDOC with any necessary resource requests.
