Fictitious tags charge gets judge booted off ballot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 25-year-old fictitious tag charge means there will be one less name on the ballot when Region 8 voters head to the polls.
The Circuit Court of Pulaski County ruled Monday that Lawrence County District Judge Adam Weeks’ name should be removed from the ballot and not considered for the Third Judicial District-Division Three Circuit Judge position in the upcoming March election.
The court made its ruling after receiving a petition on Dec. 6, 2019, claiming Weeks had engaged in two “infamous crimes,” including writing hot checks and possessing fictitious tags.
Weeks pleaded not guilty to four hot check charges filed in 1996 and 1998.
Testimony showed he was in college at the time, and that he wrote checks when he did not have sufficient funds in his account to cover them.
“All four checks, likely written for food or gas, added up to an amount less than $30 ($28.58),” the court wrote in its decision.
Regarding the fictitious tag misdemeanor, the court noted police stopped him while he was driving a car being repaired at his parents’ used car lot.
“These charges, which occurred almost 30 years ago, were the result of a 19- to 22-year-old college student who, at worse, made some immature, naïve mistakes,” the court stated. “That the fictitious tag misdemeanor now deems Judge Weeks unfit to run for office is, in the view of this court, absurd.”
However, Judge Chris Piazza stated in the decision to remove Weeks from the upcoming ballot it was the “very rule of law this restriction seeks to preserve, albeit unfairly applied, which binds the hands of this court and requires the language of the Arkansas Constitution be applied without further consideration.”
Weeks was running for the circuit judge position covering Randolph, Lawrence, Sharp, and Jackson County.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.