Flooding Rains Possible into the Weekend

More 50s on the way for Wednesday under sunny skies. Some could briefly touch 60 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds increase late, and we’re expected to stay cloudy Thursday through Saturday with increasing rain chances. Light showers start on Thursday with rain intensity slowly increasing into the weekend. The bulk of our heavy rain will fall on Friday night through Saturday morning where we could pick up most of our expected 2-4 inches. Isolated areas of higher amounts remain possible. We’ll still be watching on just how unstable the atmosphere gets, but severe weather looks isolated in Region 8. A better severe weather environment will set up from Little Rock to Texarkana into other portions of southern Arkansas. Rain will taper off throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures drop from the 60s to the 40s and 30s. Non-thunderstorm related wind gusts up to 30-35 mph will be possible Thursday through Saturday.