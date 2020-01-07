Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday. Both are doing just fine since going their separate ways last summer. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games. The Thunder had won five straight before losing Monday at Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 18 points playing with a dislocated left ring finger as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-113. Ben Simmons had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Philly, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Simmons also had eight assists. Embiid injured his finger in the first quarter. He got it taped up and returned to have a solid offensive game. The Thunder had a five-game winning streak snapped. Steven Adams had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Chris Paul scored 18 points for Oklahoma City.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia to a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State. Miles McBride also had 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings. Lindy Waters had 12 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2), which is 2-5 in its last seven after starting the season 7-0.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Amber Ramirez had four of her seven 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 25-point outing and No. 20 Arkansas cruised to an 86-70 win over Auburn. Chelsea Dungee, who added 19 points, had seven of her nine first-quarter points to cap off a 10-point run for a 12-9 lead midway through the first quarter. After an Auburn basket, Ramirez scored the next 11 points, including 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. Her 3-pointer in the final minute made it 26-12 after one quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. Daisa Alexander and Brooke Moore had 19 points apiece for the Tigers,