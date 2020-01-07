Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs will welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a rematch in name only of their Week 6 game won by Houston. Besides the fact that a spot in the AFC title game is riding on the outcome this time, Kansas City is such a markedly different team that their early October matchup is largely meaningless. Five starters were out that game and the Chiefs' defense was a mess. Now, all those big names are back on the field, and new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's D is playing as well as any unit in the NFL.