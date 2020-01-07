Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he will not run this year for an open Senate seat from Kansas. That's according to two people close to McConnell who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation they say the two men had Monday afternoon. Pompeo's decision comes as the U.S. braces for possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful general and leader of that country's elite Quds Force. Republicans worry that without Pompeo as their candidate, they might lose what should be a certain GOP Senate seat.