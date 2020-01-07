Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-US-POMPEO-SENATE
AP sources: Secretary of State Pompeo won't run for Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he will not run this year for an open Senate seat from Kansas. That's according to two people close to McConnell who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation they say the two men had Monday afternoon. Pompeo's decision comes as the U.S. braces for possible retaliation by Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most powerful general and leader of that country's elite Quds Force. Republicans worry that without Pompeo as their candidate, they might lose what should be a certain GOP Senate seat.
KANSAS BUDGET-PENSIONS
Kansas governor turns to pensions for budget breathing room
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing that Kansas give itself more breathing room in its budget by slashing annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers. Kelly on Monday offered a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year. Kelly's proposal would allow the state to take 10 years longer to close a long-term gap in the funding for the state pension system. The move would free up tens of millions of dollars each year to use on schools and social services. But it's not clear that her new plan will fare better than last year's.
BOEING-737-MAX-KANSAS
Spirit AeroSystems offers employees voluntary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems offered its employees on Monday voluntary layoffs as it grapples with the fallout from the suspension of production for the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner. Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile told employees in a letter that the voluntary layoffs come as the company lacks “clarity on the timing for resuming MAX production or a firm production rate schedule when it does resume." The move comes weeks after Boeing announced the suspension of the 737 MAX program. The buyouts will be offered to all eligible employees in Wichita as well as those in Tulsa and McAlestar in Oklahoma.
MCDONALD'S COFFEE EXPLETIVE
Kansas officer sorry for faked expletive on McDonald's cup
HERINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas police officer who made up a story that a McDonald's employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup has apologized. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday confirmed Monday that 23-year-old William Darling was the officer involved in the incident. Darling said in a statement to the Herington Times newspaper that was published Friday that he did not consider the “magnitude of the decision” and then “did not display the courage needed to end the situation before it got out of control.” Darling was not identified when his resignation from the Herington police force was announced last week.
AP-US-KANSAS-RESEARCHER-INDICTMENT
Judge mulls fate of US researcher who denies Chinese work
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge plans to delay ruling on a motion to dismiss the indictment against a researcher in Kansas accused of secretly working for a Chinese university. During a motions hearing Monday for Fenglin “Franklin” Tao, government attorneys told U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson they plan to file a superseding indictment next week in the case. The government alleges that Tao, a visiting professor at the University of Kansas, failed to report that he was working for Fuzhou University in China while doing federally-funded research in Kansas. Tao's attorneys have asked Robinson to dismiss the indictment because they contend a visiting scholar at Kansas fabricated the allegations against Tao after unsuccessfully trying to extort him.
CYBERATTACK-KANSAS
Kansas computer programmer sentenced for cyberattack threat
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A computer programmer who offered “reputation management services” to a Wichita lawyer was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and a $2,000 fine for threatening cyberattacks against two websites that criticized that attorney's work. The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that VIRAL Artificial Intelligence co-founder David Dorsett pleaded guilty in October to two counts of making extortionate threats via the internet. The 37-year-old Wichita man admitted that he contacted lawyer Brad Pistotnik in 2014 offering his services. Dorsett sent an email barrage to Leagle.com and Ripoffreport.com demanding they remove the information and threatening to target advertisers.
SOLDIER-BOMB PLOT
'Satanist' soldier in Kansas bomb case seeks to change plea
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys for an Army infantry soldier who prosecutors say describe as a Satanist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government has notified a court that he intends to change his plea. Jarrett William Smith pleaded not guilty in September to charges of distributing explosives information and making a threatening interstate communication. A court notice posted Monday shows a change of plea hearing is set for Feb. 10 in Topeka. Smith was a private stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He's accused of providing information about explosives to an FBI undercover agent and threatening to burn down the house of an anti-fascist.
ICE-FISHING DEATH
Kansas man dies after falling through ice while fishing
RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man died after falling through ice while fishing. The Russell County Sheriff's Department says 72-year-old James Schoenberger of Russell died Saturday afternoon after he was pulled from the river and taken to Russell Regional Hospital. The sheriff's office says Schoenberger was fishing in an area just south of Russell when he fell through the ice. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks conducted a boat accident investigation into the death.