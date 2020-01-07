Mascot for Black River Technical College revealed

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of anticipation and a vote, Black River Technical College has a new mascot.
In November 2019, the college began the process to choose a mascot.
People were asked to submit suggestions on what the mascot should be.
That list was then narrowed to four possible mascots, a badger, black hawk, blue jay, and otter, for people to vote on.
After the vote was tallied, the winner, which was announced Jan. 6, 2020 was the black hawk.
“It’s going to be very powerful as well as, feels like it’s going to be protective of our students,” Student Government Association Member Hadley Rose said. “I feel like with having a black hawk it’s going to keep us together as a whole campus.”
Examples of the mascot were shown to the faculty and students on Monday and from there the college will work with a designing company on what the actual mascot will look like.
BRTC will unveil the final mascot design, logo, and costume will be revealed in August during the first week of the Fall 2020 semester.
