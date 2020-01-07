Police investigating after dog found with rubberbands around mouth

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for sealing a dog’s mouth shut with rubberbands.
The St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro, Ill. said the dog was brought to them on Monday afternoon, January 6 and immediately rushed to surgery.
The dog’s mouth had been sealed shut with rubberbands, which they say cut off his circulation and cut deeply into his skin.
The animal rescue said the 13-pound dog was unable to eat or drink. They say it was one of the most severely dehydrated animals their vet had ever seen.
After 2.5 hours of surgery, the rubberbands were removed.
Police in Carbondale said they are investigating the incident.
