Region 8 girls dominating latest basketball prep poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Following is the Overall Top 10 girls high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
OVERALL
1. FS Northside (6)11-3104
2. Bentonville (3) 11-1 101
3. Conway (2) 11-3 87
4. Nettleton (1) 13-2 83
5. Batesville (1) 14-1 72
6. Cabot 11-1 70
7. Fayetteville (1) 9-3 66
8. Greenwood 10-3 49
9. Vilonia11-124
10. LR Christian10-121
10. Harrison15-121
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Academy 12, Mountain Home 11, Farmington 10, Mountain View 10, Star City 10, Hot Springs Lakeside 9, West Helena 3, Melbourne 3, Viola 2, Pea Ridge 2.
CLASS 6A
1. FS Northside (6)11-354
2. Bentonville (3)11-1494
3. Conway (3)11-42
4. Cabot (1)11-1 32
5. Fayetteville (1)9-31
Others receiving votes: Rogers 1, Springdale Har-Ber.
CLASS 5A
1. Nettleton (8) 13-2 61
2. Greenwood (4) 10-3 40
3. LR Christian (1) 10-2 30
4. Mountain Home 10-2 28
5. Vilonia (1) 11-1 27
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 10, Hot Springs Lakeside 10, Sylvan Hills 3, Jonesboro 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Batesville (13) 14-1 69
2. Harrison (1) 15-1 44
3. Star City 15-0 35
4. Farmington 14-3 26
5. Pulaski Academy 10-2 18
Others receiving votes: Gentry 9, Pea Ridge 5, Southside Batesville 3, Berryville 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mountain View (12) 11-1 65
2. Valley Springs (1) 19-3 46
3. Central Ark. Christian 12-3 32
4. Lamar 13-1 26
5. Bergman 19-5 17
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 11, Charleston 8, West Helena (1) 5.
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne (13) 12-2 69
2. Quitman (1 12-1 49
3. Bigelow 11-2 31
4. Marmaduke 15-6 29
5. Riverside 13-5 23
Others receiving votes: Danville 4, Earle 3, Poyen 2.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (14) 22-1 70
2. Kirby 19-4 40
3. Concord 14-3 33
3. Mount Vernon-Enola 18-2 33
5. Emerson 16-214
Others receiving votes: West Side Greers Ferry 9, Mammoth Spring 4, Ouachita 4, Alpena 3.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.