Sales up for medical marijuana dispensary near Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Sales are booming for a newly opened medical marijuana dispensary in Craighead County.
According to new numbers Region 8 News obtained from the Department of Finance and Administration, NEA Full Spectrum has sold 51 pounds of medical marijuana as of Jan. 2, 2020.
The dispensary opened its doors on Dec. 10. Hundreds of people came to the facility to purchase their medical marijuana items.
This is the first dispensary to open in Northeast Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.