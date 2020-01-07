Southside Junior High receives charter status, $1.25M grant

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Independence County, the spring semester just got even more exciting for students Monday, Southside Junior High announced it received charter status for its Fall 2020 semester.
The district is no stranger to the charter model. The high school is entering into year 6 as a charter school but now, students will get the chance to experience the charter life as early as 7th grade.
While the school will remain a public school, it is a division conversion charter. Meaning students will now have more learning opportunities through the curriculum and more flexibility on how they learn this curriculum.
“We are reimagining and reinventing how Junior High looks and how a classroom looks. Students learn differently now than they use to,” Superintendent Roger Rich said.
The new status also comes with a 1.25 million dollar grant.
The grant will help with changing the classroom structure. The normal, row of seats will change with modern style seating. But more importantly, students will focus more on quality of life curriculum like mental and physical health.
They will also have several business and community partners including Apple’s Education Technology Department, White River Health System, ARcare and UACCB.
They are still working in the planning process but Superintendent Rich said they will always work to give their students the best unfair advantage they can.
