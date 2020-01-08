‘Be The Hero’ blood drive begins January 15

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You’ve got a chance to help people later this month by giving the ‘gift of life’.
Join KAIT, the American Red Cross, Greenway Equipment and Hytrol at the Be The Hero blood drive.
It’s Jan. 15, 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the St. Bernards Auditorium in Jonesboro.
Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood and one blood donation can save up to three lives.
We look forward to seeing everyone ‘Be The Hero’ next week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.