City leaders consider paper bags for yard waste and salvage yard ordinances

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both the Jonesboro City Council and Jonesboro Public Works Committee met for the first time in 2020, Tuesday night.
The city council postponed an ordinance that would ban junk or salvage yards in the city indefinitely.
If you recall, early December, the city and TRG came to an agreement to move the scrap yard from Flint Street and relocate to the industrial area in the eastern part of Jonesboro.
The move will free up 9-acres.
During that time, we also learned about this ordinance hoping to ban new junk and salvage yards.
However, now that it’s been postponed Mayor Harold Perrin said the city will go back to the drawing board.
Before the whole council met, members of the public works committee approved a resolution requiring yard waste to be placed in paper bags instead of plastic.
The change will help expedite the collection and disposal of all yard waste including leaves and grass clippings.
Plastic bags can not be placed in the incinerator due to state environmental laws.
For more information for what is considered yard waste and how to properly get rid of it,
The resolution will now move on to the full council to vote on January 21.
