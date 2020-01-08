E-911 to move under police administrative command structure, director to report to Jonesboro police chief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The director of the Jonesboro Craighead County E-911 will now report directly to the Jonesboro police chief.
In a letter obtained to Region 8 News to department directors from Jonesboro Chief of Staff Mike Downing, the E-911 dispatch center will now fall under the police administrative command structure.
Downing said in the letter it is to better utilize the emergency response structure.
“This structure provides a framework for delivering a strategic, tactical and operational response to an incident or operation,” the letter said.
The letter said the new structure will also establish guidelines for the flow of information and ensure that decisions are communicated effectively.
It also said it would better utilize the audit process for the city and Craighead County.
At the end of the letter, Downing said the new structure will provide more opportunities to train and plan emergency responses in a way that better serves all citizens of the city and county.
The letter did not state when the changes will be implemented.
