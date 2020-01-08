Fast Break Friday Night returns this Friday. Our Game of the Night is a 4A-3 clash.
14-3 Blytheville will make the trek to face 12-4 Batesville. The Chickasaws are atop the conference while the Pioneers look to get back in the hunt. Both squads have already hoisted hardware this season. The Chicks won the NEA Tournament, while the 'Neers took home the Lyon spoils.
Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction on Friday.
Here are some other games we’re covering on the season premiere of Fast Break Friday Night. It tips Friday at 10:15 on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/10/2020)
Game of the Night: Blytheville at Batesville (Boys)
Mountain Home at Jonesboro (Boys)
Mountain Home at Jonesboro (Girls)
Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Boys)
Greene County Tech at Nettleton (Girls)
West Memphis at Marion (Boys)
West Memphis at Marion (Girls)
Highland at Westside (Boys)
Blytheville at Batesville (Boys)
Blytheville at Batesville (Girls)
Brookland at Southside (Boys)
Brookland at Southside (Girls)
Osceola at Gosnell (Boys)
