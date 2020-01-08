Florida woman faces forgery charge in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip by a Florida woman to a Jonesboro department store this week now has the woman facing a pair of felonies including forgery involving counterfeit money, along with a search of her body uncovering more counterfeit money, according to Jonesboro police.
Jamie Dewberry, 36, Dunnellon, Fla., was arrested Jan. 7 on suspicion of forgery-1st degree, theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and tampering with physical evidence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to Dillard's at the Mall at Turtle Creek after getting a call about counterfeit money.
Police believe Dewberry presented five “obviously counterfeit $100 bills” to two sales associates at the store. The money had paper and printing problems, plus four of the bills had two of the same serial numbers, police said.
Dewberry was taken to the Craighead County jail.
“She was searched and nine additional counterfeit bills were found in her vaginal area,” the affidavit noted. “Dewberry told officers she was from out of town and traveling through Jonesboro in a vehicle that was parked at Dillard’s. Upon checking the vehicle, it was listed as stolen through NCIC.”
A $15,000 bond was set for Dewberry, who will be arraigned Feb. 28 in circuit court.
