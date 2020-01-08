Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the No. 16 Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak with a 64-59 win over Creighton. The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big East) ended Creighton's 15-game home win streak and denied Bluejays coach Greg McDermott his 500th career win. Creighton (12-4, 1-2) has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents. Gillespie finished with 24 points and was by far the Wildcats' best shooter, making 8 of 10 from the field
ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which has won six straight at home. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson notched San Jose's goals. This was the first matchup between the teams in St. Louis since the Blues eliminated the Sharks in Game 6 of last year's Western Conference Final. The Blues are 8-3-1 in their last 12 regular-season games against the Sharks, including a win at San Jose in December.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Franco would boost his salary to a $4 million if he has 625 plate appearances. Franco agreed Dec. 27 to a $2.95 million, one-year contract with $1.05 million in performance bonuses. The 27-year-old hit .234 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs in 123 games for Philadelphia last season. He spent the past six seasons with the Phillies and topped 20 homers for three straight years before hitting 17 last season. Franco's addition could allow the Royals to shift Hunter Dozier from third base to first base and the outfield.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Liam Robbins scored 20 points, many on key buckets, as Drake stretched its home win streak to nine games, defeating Loyola-Chicago 65-62. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Robbins with 15:48 remaining. Drake led 43-41 at the time and a dunk by Robbins eight minutes later gave the Bulldogs a 58-48 lead. A jumper by Robbins gave the Bulldogs a 65-60 lead with 1:27 to go and the Bulldogs held on despite not scoring in the final minute. Tate Hall had 15 points for the Ramblers and Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and four assists.
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 22 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Illinois State 67-63. After a series of ties and lead changes late in the second half, Missouri State took the lead for good on back-to-back 3-pointers by Cook, the second for a 63-58 lead with 1:20 remaining. Illinois State kept it close and a 3-pointer by Ricky Torres drew the Redbirds within 65-63 with 14 seconds to go. The Redbirds fouled Missouri State’s Lamont West with 3 seconds remaining and he made both ends of the bonus to seal the win. Antonio Reeves had 16 points for the Redbirds.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State hosts No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday night looking to recapture some of its home magic. The Cyclones lost four of their last five home games last season and have dropped two already this year. They have won 84 percent of their home games over the past nine years. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says he plans to mix and match his four-guard sets and two-forward lineups. He is also worried about stopping Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike and Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Samuel deftly tipped in RJ Nembhard's errant floater with 1.7 seconds remaining, allowing TCU to escape with an ugly 59-57 victory over Kansas State. Samuel finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead four players in double-figures scoring for the Horned Frogs (11-3), who are off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 for the first time since joining the conference. Desmond Bane contributed 16 points, Nembhard added 15 and Jaire Grayer finished with 10. Xavier Sneed led Kansas State (7-7, 0-2) with 19 points, though he was just 5 of 14 from the field.