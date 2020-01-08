Hotel opens, hundreds of bookings fill the books

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Embassy Suites Hotel in Jonesboro has been open now for a week, with managers saying the hotel is doing extremely well.
Bookings going out to 2024 have the hotel optimistic to see what their future holds.
General Manager Kraig Promrenke says the hotel has had a “ton of bookings.”
He says the hotel has 24,000-square-feet of meeting space, and 16,000-square-feet available for use in the lobby.
In February, a conference is planning to utilize all of the space available.
The hotel’s 203 rooms, restaurant, and bar are also amenities that guests can use.
Promrenke says with the hundreds of bookings coming in, other businesses will benefit as well.
“We’re able to hopefully fill up our hotel and overflow into other hotels,” he says. “We’ve already given several of the other hotel’s hundreds of rooms of future business because those groups need more than we can handle in this hotel for guest rooms.”
The hotel has also collaborated with Arkansas State University to provide the Red Wolf Convention Center.
In addition to the specific area of the hotel dedicated to the university, students are also getting added benefits.
Embassy Suites is allowing the College of Business’s Hospitality Program students to learn in the hotel’s environment.
Promrenke says the hotel serves as a learning laboratory for the students.
He says the hotel is eager to see the many visitors come through their doors.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.