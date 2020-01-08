Jan. 8: Heavy rains on the way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
More 50s on the way today under sunny skies.
Some places could even see highs in the 60 this afternoon.
Clouds roll in later, increasing our rain chances Thursday through Saturday.
The bulk of our heavy rain will fall Friday night into Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The city of Jonesboro is ditching the plastic. Last night, the public works committee approved a resolution requiring yard waste to be placed in paper bags instead of plastic.
An equine therapy program is riding into 2020 a little richer, thanks to a generous donation.
A Pocahontas man is behind bars this morning, accused in multiple rapes.
Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise following an Iranian missile attack on two U.S. bases in Iraq. We’ll have the latest developments at the top of the hour.
