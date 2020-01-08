Jonesboro disc golf tournament selected as qualifier for championship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A disc golf tournament held in Jonesboro will be a qualifier for the United States Disc Golf Championship.
Play It Again Sports Jonesboro Open’s Brad Pietz said Tuesday the 2020 tournament, which is also a Disc Golf Pro Tour event, was selected as a qualifying event.
The Jonesboro Open will take place April 17-19 at Disc Side of Heaven’s Championship Course near RidgePointe Country Club.
The USDGC will take place Oct. 7-10 in Rock Hill, S.C. and is one of the most prestigious titles in disc golf.
According to a news release, only 116 players qualified for the event in 2019.
The field of competitors for the USDGC is made up of the top ten finishers from 2019, former champions, and winners of the seven major championships during the season.
If a player is not in the invited group, then the only way to make it to the championship is by earning a spot in a qualifying event.
“This is truly an honor,” Pietz said. “To be picked out of thousands of tournaments across the world to be a USDGC qualifier is something that I never imagined.”
A maximum of five competitors can qualify from the Jonesboro Open.
For more information on the event, go to JonesboroOpen.com.
