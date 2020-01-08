Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS FLOODING
Arkansas panel issues recommendations on state's levees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel is calling for increased oversight of the state's levees after last year's historic flooding. The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report Tuesday on the state's system of levees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel after intense rain in Kansas and Oklahoma strained aging dams and levees all the way into Arkansas. A levy in the western part of the state that was breached. Hutchinson said he supports a plan to provide additional assistance through incentive grants that will encourage districts to bring levees up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Judge bars Arkansas circuit court candidate from election
LITTLE ROCK. Ark. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man can't run for a seat on an Arkansas circuit because of a misdemeanor traffic offense he committed as a teenager. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Monday said his decision to bar Lawrence County Judge Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District in Arkansas is “absurd." But Piazza said that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices. Weeks pleaded guilty in 1994 to presenting fake car tags. Weeks says he will appeal the ruling.
AP-US-ARIZONA-OFFICIAL-ADOPTION-FRAUD
Official quits amid charges he paid women to give up babies
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona elected official has resigned amid charges he paid women from the Marshall Islands to give up their children for adoption in the U.S. Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s resignation Tuesday came after county leaders suspended him. Petersen has been charged with illegally paying women to come to the United States to give up their babies for adoption in three states. He faces human smuggling charges in Utah and Arkansas and is accused of defrauding Arizona's Medicaid system. His attorneys say Petersen ran a legal adoption practice and has been vilified before his side of the story comes out.
AP-US-LITTLE-ROCK-POLICE-SHOOTING
Little Rock asks judge to stay order to reinstate officer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has been asked to stay his ruling ordering the reinstatement of a white police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a black motorist. The city of Little Rock on Friday asked a Pulaski County Judge to stay his order reinstating Officer Charles Starks, who was fired after the killing of Bradley Blackshire. The city has said it will appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.
BUFFALO RIVER-HOG FARM
Arkansas announces closure of hog farm near Buffalo River
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say a hog farm near the Buffalo River has been closed months after striking a deal with the facility's owners. The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Monday that the terms of the agreement with the owners of C&H Hog Farms Inc. have been completed. The state has transferred $6.2 million to the shuttered hog farm's owners and has received a conservation easement for the property. The state will be responsible for the closure of the waste ponds at the property. Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June announced the deal to close the hog farm.
FORMER SHERIFF-CRASH
Former Arkansas sheriff dies after Oklahoma vehicle crash
SPAVINAW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a former Arkansas sheriff has died following a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Kelley Cradduck of Rogers, Arkansas, was found dead Sunday afternoon after the wreck on State Highway 82 in rural Mayes County. According to a preliminary report, Cradduck's pickup truck crashed into a sign and several small trees before flipping over several times. Cradduck had served as Benton County sheriff from 2013 to 2016, when he resigned. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.